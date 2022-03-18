Limited overs leg of Australia's tour of Pakistan moved to Lahore amid political turmoil

The limited overs leg of Australia's tour of Pakistan has been moved to Lahore from Rawalpindi, the country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad told reporters on Friday. The shifting of the matches is connected to the political turmoil in Pakistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan set to face a no-confidence vote next week.

Australia's tour consists of three Test matches, of which two have already been played, as many ODIs and a lone T20I. While the second Test was hosted in Karachi and the third will be played in Lahore, the first Test along with the entire limited overs leg was scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi.

However, several political rallies for and against the government are planned in the country's capital Islamabad, which neighbours Rawalpindi, and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the matches "have been shifted to Lahore due to the prevailing situation".

The Australians are currently on their first tour of the country in 24 years, having previously declined to visit because of security fears.

There have been no serious threats directed at the team since their arrival last month. Islamabad is just a short drive away from the vastly bigger garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Imran Khan had congratulated Pakistan and captain Babar Azam for being able to draw the second Test by batting almost two full days but said that he has been unable to watch the match as he was “fighting match fixing".