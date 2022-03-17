Imran Khan praises Babar Azam's leadership in 2nd Test, says couldn't watch match as he was 'fighting match fixing'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he could not watch the men's cricket team's second Test against Australia in Karachi as he was "fighting" match fixing. The 1992 World Cup winning former Pakistan captain praised the current skipper Babar Azam for how he led the team as they batted out nearly two days to secure a thrilling draw.

“Congratulations to Babar Azam for leading the Pak team in a tremendous fightback with a superb captain's inning & world class batting display; & congratulations to the rest of the team too in the way they fought back, especially Rizwan & Shafique,” said Imran in his first tweet.

“Unfortunately I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players!” The Pakistan prime minister said in his second tweet.

Pakistan were given a target of 506 runs after Australia declared their second innings on 97/2 early on Day 4. Babar Azam then put up a mammoth 228-run stand off 524 balls with opener Abdullah Shafique, at which point it even looked like Pakistan might be able to chase the target down.

Shafique was dismissed on 96 off 305 balls but Babar went on to scored 196 runs in 425 balls. It was the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan then anchored the tail and scored his second Test century. He ended the match unbeaten on 104 off 177 balls as Pakistan managed to draw the match.