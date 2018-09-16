Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018, Group A 1st Match at Dubai: PAK eye win over minnows
Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018, Group A 1st Match at Dubai - Catch the Live Cricket Score of Pakistan vs Hong Kong(PAK vs HKG) Group A 1st Match to be played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Live Commentary and Scorecard...
-
15:38 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
2017 Champions Trophy winners Pakistan will look to lay down a marker when they take on Hong Kong in the first Group A match. Pakistan come into the series on the back of 5-0 mauling of Zimbabwe where almost all of their players at one time or the other showed how they have matured. Hong Kong for their part will look to show that they belong at this level and would want to put up a competitive show.
The two teams have faced each other just two times in the past, with Pakistan registering comfortable wins in both the matches in 2004 and 2008 respectively. Same will be expected from the Champions Trophy 2017 winners when they take to the field against the lowest-ranked side in the competition.
Pakistan’s young side makes them one of the strong contenders for the tournament and their team wears a similar look to that of the team which demolished India in the Champions Trophy final, last year.
Live score and updates: -
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of the 1st Group A match between Pakistan and Hong Kong at Dubai.