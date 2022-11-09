Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Resurgent PAK face Williamson-led NZ in blockbuster semi-final
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Resurgent PAK face Williamson-led NZ in blockbuster semi-final

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Pakistan take on New Zealand in their semi-final fixture. Follow here live score and latest updates of PAK vs NZ, straight from SCG in Sydney.

PAK vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan face New Zealand in their semi-final match at the SCG in Sydney, on Wednesday.
PAK vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan face New Zealand in their semi-final match at the SCG in Sydney, on Wednesday.(ICC Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live Score and Latest Updates: Pakistan face New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture, at the SCG in Sydney on Wednesday. The Kane Williamson-led side topped Group 1 to qualify for the semi-finals, bagging three wins and a defeat. They defeated Australia in their tournament opener by 89 runs and their only defeat was against England, where they crashed to a 20-run loss. Meanwhile, Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals in dramatic circumstances. Having begun their campaign with back-to-back defeats, Pakistan needed India or South Africa to avoid winning their respective matches in the final set of Super 12 fixtures in Group 2 on Sunday, and also needed to beat Bangladesh. In a stunning outcome, Temba Bavuma's side lost to Netherlands, crashing to a 13-run defeat and getting knocked out. The result meant that Pakistan's clash against Bangladesh was a virtual quarter-final, which they won by five wickets.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 09, 2022 11:57 AM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: All eyes on Shaheen Shah Afridi!

    Shaheen, who has been criticised lately for his fitness, bagged a four-wicket haul vs Bangladesh. Fans have criticised PCB for bringing in a pacer, who hasn't totally recovered from his injury! But his performance on Sunday, shows that more is yet to come!

  • Nov 09, 2022 11:29 AM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'Look out rest of the world', says Matthew Hayden

    Pakistan team mentor Hayden warned NZ of a possible big innings from Babar. He said, "As we know about the weather, when there's a lull there is also a storm that follows. So look out rest of the world."

  • Nov 09, 2022 11:27 AM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'They've been playing some good cricket', said Kane Williamson

    Ahead of the match, NZ captain Williamson praised Pakistan and said, "They've got an outstanding pace attack. They've been playing some good cricket, they have experienced players and match winners".

  • Nov 09, 2022 11:15 AM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Weather report

    The probability of precipitation stands at 55 percent in the morning. There could be a light shower during the game but as the day progresses the rain probability reduces to only one percent in the evening. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees and as low as 13 degrees.

  • Nov 09, 2022 11:06 AM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 28 times, with Pakistan winning 17 of them. Pakistan have also won four of their six clashes in previous editions of the tournament!

  • Nov 09, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Squads

    Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

  • Nov 09, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, straight from the SCG in Sydney.

