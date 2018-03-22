Lodha Committee didn’t recommend GM, Marketing for BCCI: Amitabh Choudhary

Unconvinced by Board of Control for Cricket in India CEO Rahul Johri’s explanation on the procedure followed in appointing its General Manager, Marketing, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary has wrote back on Thursday saying his reservations on the process have not been addressed.

Choudhary said the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee’s report on reforms in BCCI has not recommended the post of GM-Marketing as part of the CEO’s team.

“So far as the recommendations of the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee on the subject are concerned, the relevant extract thereof is quoted hereunder for ready reference: “There would be a maximum of six managers to assist the CEO, who would have expertise primarily in the streams of Operations, Finance, Technical, Compliance (legal), Human Resources and Media.

“Clearly, the need for Marketing Manager in an institution like BCCI was not felt to be of primary concern even by the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee. Besides, even the six positions enumerated above are of Manager and not General Manager level, as is the case in the instant matter. In my view, deviation from the recommendations cannot be justified merely because the decision was taken in a CoA meeting, more particularly when the appointment is not being made on the post of Manager but a General Manager,” Choudhary said in his reply.

The acting BCCI secretary also complained of a lack of transparency in the selection process.

“It is now well accepted that one of the basic reasons for the constitution of the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee was to bring in greater transparency in the affairs of the BCCI. From your description of the process and observations made above it can hardly be said that the process followed was transparent inter alia because the elected representatives of the organisation, which is going to pay for the proposed executive, were unaware of what transpired in the preliminary or subsequent interviews for a post that is not a part of the Justice Lodha recommendations. Even the decision to engage Korn Ferry as the recruitment agency lacks clarity.”