Majority viewers watch IPL on digital, says Score Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 26, 2023 04:58 PM IST

52 percent people watch IPL on both TV and mobile, 30 percent watch exclusively on mobile.

SCORE, the IPL ad effectiveness measurement report by Synchronize India and Unomer has revealed that digital streaming on mobile and connected TV has reached three times more IPL viewers than linear TV. According to the report, 73 percent viewers stream IPL on digital platforms.

IPL Trophy.(IPL)
SCORE further explains that more viewers stream IPL on Smart TVs than watching over cable or DTH. With 62 percent viewers on connected TV and 38 percent viewers on cable/DTH, the report further establishes declining IPL viewership on TV.

The report also breaks down the audience viewing patterns. 52 percent people watch IPL on both TV and mobile, 30 percent watch exclusively on mobile and 18 percent prefer to watch it only on TV. In a nutshell, one-third viewers watch IPL exclusively on digital and over half are watching on mobile and TV both.

Synchronize India, a marketing and consumer insights company and Unomer, the leading digital consumer insights platform have partnered to bring ‘SCORE’ – an ad effectiveness measurement solution for brands advertising and sponsoring during Tata IPL 2023.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
