e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from COVID-19

Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from COVID-19

“I recovered from the virus after being treated at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus,” added the 36-year-old pacer.

cricket Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Mashrafe Mortaza.
File image of Mashrafe Mortaza. (Getty Images)
         

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at home for the dreaded virus since June 20.

Mortaza announced the negative result of his COVID-19 test on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Hope everyone is fine. By the grace of God and blessing of everyone, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I am thankful to everyone who stood by me and showed concern in this tough times,” he said.

“I recovered from the virus after being treated at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus,” added the 36-year-old pacer.

His wife Sumona Haque is yet to recover from the disease.

“But two weeks after being diagnosed, my wife is still positive for coronavirus. She is doing well, keep her in your prayers,” Mortaza wrote.Mortaza, a Member of Parliament representing the ruling Awami League party, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 20.

Two other Bangladeshi cricketers -- Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam -- have also recovered from the virus after undergoing treatment at home.

Like Mortaza, both the players had also tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
MHA asks states to set up more anti-trafficking units in wake of Covid-19
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs today, BMC issues high tide warning
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
LIVE: Haryana to implement restrictions on areas bordering Delhi to curb Covid-19
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In