'We want to win Asia Cup, World Cup': Bangladesh star 'dreaming big' after victory in 1st ODI against South Africa

Bangladesh registered an emphatic 38-run victory over South Africa in the opening game of the three-match ODI series in Centurion. The tourists had never won a One Day International in South Africa in 19 previous attempts, but produced a superb display in the first ODI of the tour to break new ground in the format.

Bangladesh's stunning win further strengthens their place at the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings, where they lead England and India in the top three.

Following the victory in Centurion, Bangladesh's bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was positive about the side's progress and insisted that Bangladesh want to win the “Asia Cup” and the “World Cup.”

"It is not possible to look for progress if you don't have big dreams," he said. “We are dreaming big. We want to win more overseas series. We want to win the Asia Cup, the World Cup. We are following these plans and trying to stick to the right process,” said Hasan, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh's victory against South Africa was built on the foundations set by a team effort with the bat, with Litton Das (50), Shakib Al Hasan (77) and Yasir Ali (50) all making half-centuries. And other useful contributions came right down the order as the Tigers built on a solid start to post 314/7.

Early wickets pegged South Africa's chase back, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed making the early inroads. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, then, rattled the tail with a four-for, picking up the crucial wicket of Miller who scored 79.

"I tried to bowl according to the merit of the wicket. I got a bit of turn from my end in the second spell," Hasan said about the game.

“Shakib bhai told me to bowl slower. I always listen to Shakib bhai in tough situations. He has vast experience, and he usually assesses the wicket very well.”