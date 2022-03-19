West Indies legend Brian Lara reignites 'sprit of the game' debate; gives his verdict on MCC destigmatizing 'Mankad'

Earlier this month, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced a series of revisions to the existing rules of the game. One of the major changes was the moving of running out a non-striker from ‘Unfair Play’ to Law 38, which concerns ‘run out’. The mode of dismissal, more commonly known as ‘Mankad’, has been used by a number of bowlers in the past including Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. However, there remains significant opposition to the dismissal, which is deemed by many as unfair.

Following the inclusion of ‘Mankad’ in the run-out law, there have been mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity. While Ashwin, in addition to a number of former cricketers and fans have lauded MCC's decision to legitimize the dismissal, there has also been criticism from former cricketers like Stuart Broad.

On Friday, former West Indies cricketer and batting legend Brian Lara also joined the critics of the dismissal. “I still feel it is not in the spirit of the game,” Lara told Sportstar when asked about his thoughts on the MCC ruling.

The ‘Mankading' is one of the nine changes that the MCC made to its code, which is set to come into effect from October this year.

Ashwin had earlier said the decision to not run out the bowler's end batter can have a career-destroying impact.

"My dear fellow bowlers, please understand. The extra step the non-striker is taking might end up destroying your entire career," Ashwin, who had ignited a debate about the tactic's legitimacy by dismissing England's Jos Buttler in an Indian Premier League match in 2019, said in a Youtube video.

“If the non-striker ends up on strike because of that extra step he is taking, he might smash a six. Whereas the current striker might have gotten out. If you take a wicket, you will grow in your career, whereas if you are smashed for a six, your career may go downwards. So the impact is huge,” Ashwin further said.