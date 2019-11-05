IPL gets nod for friendlies abroad, separate umpire for no-balls

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:37 IST

Picture this: Lasith Malinga has successfully defended the runs in the Super Over against RCB to hand the Mumbai Indians a crucial IPL win. Hang on! The no-ball umpire intervenes as the on-field umpire missed an overstepping by the Sri Lankan and relays it back. Malinga has to re-bowl the final delivery. How RCB skipper Virat Kohli would have liked this to happen during their March 29 IPL game this year.“The umpires should have had their eyes open,” he had said after the loss.

In a move to relieve the on-field umpires from spotting a no-ball, the IPL Governing Council (GC) has now decided to introduce a dedicated no-ball umpire over and above the third and fourth umpire in the next edition of IPL. “If we have the technology, we must make use of it. So there will be a separate umpire for no balls,” an IPL Governing Council member said.

The idea could be tried in domestic competition in the lead up to the IPL and the move could also potentially provide another sponsorship opportunity for the League like time-outs and third umpire referrals.

FRIENDLIES ABROAD

The first IPL GC meeting after Sourav Ganguly took charge of BCCI also marked a notable softening of the Board’s stance towards franchise interests. Franchisees interested in playing friendlies abroad to promote their brand will be allowed to do so. “Friendlies will be allowed. As it is, we are playing just two months. After that we don’t have any activity. We have to look to popularise the game,” the member added.

In the past, Mumbai Indians had twice sent a proposal to play friendly matches abroad in Canada and the United States. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders too have had discussions with the IPL authorities to have franchise activity abroad.

At the time, the BCCI Committee of Administrations (COA) had shot down the proposals. It’s now learnt that these three franchisees and Delhi Capitals are keen to explore playing matches and organise overseas activities during the off season like the way European football clubs have matches and activities in Asia regularly.

“The idea is to have brand promotions in new markets. This does not involve the main players who may be busy playing international cricket, but even the presence of the team’s legends will help execute the idea,” said a franchise official.

As per the IPL agreement, a part of the proceeds from franchise activity and gate receipt from the friendlies would go to the BCCI.

FEWER DAY GAMES

In another move, the IPL GC has given a go ahead to figure out ways through which they can ‘cut down on day games’ during the season. With 4pm games attracting comparatively poor crowds due to the summer heat, many of the stakeholders had asked for evening matches only. This would, however, mean an increase in the duration of the league, something the IPL will have to work out looking at the FTP (ICC’s Future Tours Programme)’.

NO TO SUBS

A radical proposal of introducing substitutes outside the playing 11 in ‘powerplay’ has been put aside for now with very little time to experiment the same in any domestic competition. The premier T20 domestic competition, Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins in three days. The Mushtaq Ali will serve as an ideal scouting opportunity for the IPL auction scheduled for December 19 in Kolkata.