News / Cricket / Mitchell Marsh breaks silence over controversial 'feet on World Cup trophy' gesture after Australia's win over India

Mitchell Marsh breaks silence over controversial 'feet on World Cup trophy' gesture after Australia's win over India

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2023 11:44 AM IST

Mitchell Marsh faced criticism on social media for his controversial gesture after winning the ODI World Cup last month.

Australia lifted a record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title last month when they defeated India at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a one-sided title clash, Australia restricted India to 240 before chasing down the target with seven overs remaining; Travis Head was the star for the Aussies, smashing a brilliant 137 off 120 deliveries to ensure the side doesn't bog down to early setbacks. At one point in the run-chase, Australia were reeling at 45/3 but Head, alongside Marnus Labuschagne (55*), steered the innings.

Snapshot of Mitchell Marsh with his feet on the World Cup Trophy. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)
Snapshot of Mitchell Marsh with his feet on the World Cup Trophy. (X/@mufaddal_vohra)

However, a picture following the World Cup victory created quite a stir on social media, with fans expressing their anger on Australia star Mitchell Marsh. In the picture, Marsh could be seen resting his feet on the top of the World Cup trophy – a gesture many Indian fans felt was disrespectful. In fact, even Mohammed Shami – who ended the World Cup campaign as the highest wicket-taker (24 wickets in 7 games) – said that he was “hurt” by Marsh's gesture during the celebrations.

Over two weeks since the incident, Marsh has finally broken silence on the picture. Talking to Australia's SEN, the all-rounder stated that he meant no disrespect with the gesture.

“There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all. I haven’t given it too much thought, I haven’t seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that,” Marsh was quoted as saying.

Even as Marsh did intend no disrespect, a leader of an activist group in Uttar Pradesh actually filed a police complaint against the all-rounder last week for the gesture. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Pandit Keshav Dev, the president of the Bhrashtachar Virodhi Sena, at the Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.

"A complaint has been received. But so far a case has not been registered and further procedure will follow only after receiving a report from the cyber cell," Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar had said.

Marsh was rested for Australia's subsequent T20I series against India, but many of the World Cup winners including Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa among others had stayed back to take part in the series.

Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score along with India vs Australia T20 Series and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
