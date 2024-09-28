Mitchell Starc crushed by Liam Livingstone's 28-run assault in nightmarish final over, sets unwanted Australian record

Australia’s Mitchell Starc endured a day to forget in the fourth ODI against England, as he set an unwanted record for the most runs conceded by an Australian bowler in a single over in ODI history. Starc, known for his devastating pace and accuracy, found himself on the receiving end of a nightmarish assault in the final over of the match by England's explosive batter, Liam Livingstone. Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ODI series against England(Action Images via Reuters)

Livingstone delivered a breathtaking performance in the game, smashing an unbeaten 62 off just 27 balls. He had already scored a solid 34 runs from 21 balls before the last over, and unleashed his big-hitting prowess against Starc, taking 28 runs off the over to break multiple records.

The first ball, a missed yorker, was dispatched effortlessly over long-on for a six. While Starc briefly recovered with a well-directed bouncer, it wasn’t enough to stop the onslaught. Livingstone followed up with three more massive sixes and capped off the over with a boundary, making it the most expensive over ever bowled at Lord's in ODI history.

Starc's unwanted record

Mitchell Starc may be one of the top pacers in the world at the moment, but he could do little to contain the rampaging Englishman. The over not only sealed a blistering half-century for Livingstone but also handed Starc the unwanted record for the most expensive over by an Australian bowler in ODIs.

The dubious distinction was previously shared by Simon Davis, Craig McDermott, Xavier Doherty, Adam Zampa, and Cameron Green, all of whom had conceded 26 runs in an over.

Livingstone’s blitzkrieg brought him his fifty in just 25 balls, marking the fastest ODI half-century ever recorded at Lord's. With seven sixes and three boundaries in total, he also claimed the record for the most sixes hit in a single ODI innings at the iconic venue. This, combined with the team's collective efforts, helped England surpass their own previous records at Lord’s, with 12 sixes marking the most by any team in an ODI innings at the ground.

Despite the interruption from rain, England’s eventual total of 312 was their highest-ever ODI score against Australia at Lord's. The side eventually registered a crushing win over the Aussies, bowling the visitors out for just 126 in 24.4 overs.