MS Dhoni thanks PM Narendra Modi for warm letter of appreciation

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:06 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a heartfelt letter that he had written to Dhoni after he announced his retirement.

“An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes,” Dhoni wrote on Twitter.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

“In your trademark unassuming style you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for entire nation. 130 Cr Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket,” PM Modi wrote in a two-page long letter.

Dhoni remains the most successful player to have captained India across all formats. He played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is and will go down in history as one of the greatest cricketers to have played for India.

His last match in an India jersey was in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He will captain Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League.