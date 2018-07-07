 MS Dhoni turns 37, celebrates birthday with family, Virushka and Indian cricket teammates | cricket | Hindustan Times
  Saturday, Jul 07, 2018
HT Logo

MS Dhoni turns 37, celebrates birthday with family, Virushka and Indian cricket teammates

MS Dhoni cut his birthday cake with his India teammates as well as wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva for company. India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were also present.

Updated: Jul 07, 2018 12:02 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi after celebrating his birthday in Cardiff.
Wishes poured in for the Indian cricket great MS Dhoni, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday. Dhoni is currently in England with the Indian cricket team, for a three T20 and three ODI series.

Dhoni cut his birthday cake with his India teammates as well as his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in company. India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were also present.

There was another reason for celebrations as the former Indian captain on Friday created yet another record of playing 500 International games for his country.

Dhoni played 90 Tests for India in which he captained the country in 66 Tests, whereas so far he has played 318 ODIs and 92 T20Is. Dhoni already holds the record of captaining his country in most T20I games, that is 72.

The venerable cricketer had given up India’s limited-overs captaincy at the start of 2017, and is expected to take a call on his future only after the World Cup in England next year.

Meanwhile, several of Dhoni’s current and former teammates wished him on his birthday.

