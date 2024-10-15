Menu Explore
New Zealand pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India tour due to knee injury

PTI | ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 15, 2024 12:29 PM IST

New Zealand right-arm pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to a knee injury. He will be replaced by Jacob Duffy.

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) New Zealand right-arm pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the upcoming three-Test series against India due to a knee injury.

New Zealand pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India tour due to knee injury(ICC)
New Zealand pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India tour due to knee injury(ICC)

The opening Test begins here on Wednesday.

Sears's departure to India was delayed after he experienced pain in his left knee during New Zealand’s recent tour of Sri Lanka. Scans back home revealed a tear to his meniscus, prompting medical consultations in hopes he could be cleared to play.

“However, following the medical advice, the decision was made to rule him out of the series. A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course,” New Zealand Cricket said.

Jacob Duffy has been called in as his replacement and the uncapped 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler will leave for India on Wednesday.

Duffy has so far played six ODIs and 14 T20Is for the Kiwis and in 102 First-Class outings he has claimed 299 wickets.

"We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his Test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

“It remains to be seen how long we’ll be without him for, but we’re hopeful his road to a full recovery will be a short one. It’s an exciting opportunity for Jacob who has been around Test the squad before. With three Tests ahead of us he has every chance of making his Test debut.”

Stead hoped Duffy’s experience in County Championship would be beneficial for the player.

"Jacob's recent experience playing for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship certainly pushed his place. His performances in white-ball cricket for the Blackcaps have always been impressive and we’re confident he'll be able to contribute if called upon,” he said.

Follow Us On