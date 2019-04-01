New Zealand U-19 tour of Bangladesh called off due to terror attacks

New Zealand Under-19 tour of Bangladesh, slated for this month, has been cancelled in the aftermath of terror attacks that claimed lives of 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Greg Barclay said both the NZC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed that sending an age-group team to one of the countries affected would be insensitive and inappropriate, ESPNcricinfo reported.

“We have conveyed our deep sense of regret over the circumstances leading to this mutual decision, and the BCB have been both understanding and generous in response,” Barclay said.

“NZC have nothing but respect for the BCB and believe this development has only served to bring our countries closer together, and to strengthen our bond through cricket,” the chairman added.

ALSO READ: Youngest IPL debutant Prayas managing RCB and CBSE tests at same time

In reply, the BCB has expressed “solidarity with NZC and the peace-loving people of New Zealand”.

Moreover, Barclay said both countries will continue playing bilateral series across all levels. Later in September, Bangladesh Under-19 team will travel New Zealand for the “Developmental” and “A” tours.

Bangladesh cricketers who were on their way to the mosque to offer Friday prayers on March 15 managed to escape the site. As a precautionary measure, the final Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was called off.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:42 IST