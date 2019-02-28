New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 in Hamilton: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first on a green-tinged wicket in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton on Thursday. New Zealand, now elevated to number two in the world for the first time, are wary of taking the lowly-ranked Bangladesh lightly, given recent upsets in Test cricket and have named a settled side of form players. They have their regular three-pronged pace battery of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner and a strong batting lineup with Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. Bangladesh go into the Test on a three-match winning streak but with their two most experienced players, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, out injured. Skipper Mahmudullah, who scored his maiden Test century at Seddon Park nine years ago, said he would also have bowled had he won the toss. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.

Follow the scorecard below -

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 08:22 IST