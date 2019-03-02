New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4 in Hamilton: Live score and updates

Live updates: Kane Williamson scored his second double century as New Zealand achieved their highest innings total and continued to dominate Bangladesh at the end of the third day of the first Test in Hamilton on Saturday. The New Zealand captain finished on 200 not out as his side posted a record score of 715 for six declared in their first innings - a lead of 481 runs - midway through the afternoon session at Seddon Park. Bangladesh were 174-4 at the close of play, still 307 runs adrift from making New Zealand bat again and staring at a massive innings defeat.

Follow scorecard of Day 4 of the first Test here -

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 23:48 IST