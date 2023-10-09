New Zealand vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Match 6: NZ vs NED head-to-head record and form guide

New Zealand vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023: After dishing out an authoritative performance in the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 opener against defending champions England, New Zealand will hope for a similar show against minnows Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday. New Zealand hammered England by nine wickets in their previous match, with the pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra making a mockery of a stiff 283-run target. Both the batters slammed respective tons and returned unbeaten, helping New Zealand wrap the proceedings with 82 balls to spare. New Zealand vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023(PTI)

On Monday New Zealand will once again be without their skipper Kane Williamson, who is recovering from an injury. However, both Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, who were not part of the previous clash, are likely to make a return. If that is the case, Jimmy Neesham and Matt Henry might have to make way for the duo.

Netherlands, on the other hand, produced a decent show against a formidable Pakistan unit despite enduring a blow by 81 runs. Bas de Leede in particular was the star among the Dutch, delivering promising performance in both departments. The all-rounder accounted for four scalps with the ball and conceded 62 runs in the nine overs he bowled. He was equally good with the bat and gave Netherlands a fighting chance against the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, but his side could only manage 205 in response to Pakistan's 286.

As both teams gear up for their second encounter in World Cup 2023, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head-to-Head

New Zeland and Netherlands have engaged in four ODIs previously, with the Black Caps emerging victorious on all occasions. Three out of those four wins have come with a margin of 100-plus runs. In fact, the most recent ODI series between the two teams was in 2022, which New Zealand won 3-0.

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Netherland and New Zealand have met just once at the World Cup, and it was way back in 1996, which was also Netherlands first-ever World Cup match. The match was played at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara and was won by New Zealand by 119 runs. Batting first New Zealand piled a gigantic 307/8 in 50 overs and Netherlands scored 188/7 in their quota of 50 overs.

Form guide: Last five completed matches

Netherlands: LLWWL

New Zealand: WWWLL

Do you know?

Netherlands players Teja Nidamauru, Max O'Dowd and Logan van Beek have played domestic cricket in New Zealand.

