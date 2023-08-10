No one is an automatic selection for World Cup: India captain Rohit Sharma

With less than two months to go for the ICC ODI World Cup at home, all eyes are on skipper Rohit Sharma to get India's preparations right. While most of the players pick themselves, India have to sort out issues in the middle-order. Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are coming off long lay-offs following surgery while Suryakumar Yadav, outstanding in T20s, is yet to find his groove in ODIs.

At an event to announce the launch of the new Laliga EA Sports season -- Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador -- he had an interaction with select media on World Cup preparation and plans.

Rohit Sharma declared that no one can take his selection for granted.

“No one is an automatic (selection), even I am not. We have this thing where nobody is guaranteed a spot. Yes, some players know that they are going to play, but at this point in time playing three ODIs in the West Indies was a good opportunity to look at a few guys.

"In the Asia Cup, again, we will face good opposition. We will see, we want to win but at the same time there are a lot of questions for which we need answers. Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather.

"I know, I had to undergo surgery once and how it feels afterwards; it is quite tough. We have to see how they respond, what they do. The selection (meeting) will be there in a few days, we will have a good debate about what we can do. But honestly, nobody is an automatic choice; they all have to fight for the spot – whether it is a top spot or a bottom spot. We've got a lot of names there. We'll see what is the right combination for us to go in the World Cup, but before that we have the Asia Cup.

"In the Asia Cup, I want to see some of the guys batting under pressure against quality teams. I still want to see those things, so we will wait and see what happens, but it is always nice to have a lot of names rather than just one or two. I hope they are fit in time – firstly that is the most important. They have been at the NCA for four months working really hard, and it looks quite positive so we will keep our fingers crossed."

NO.4 SLOT

The big question for India is who will slot into the No.4 slot.

Shreyas Iyer has the best record there, but it remains to be seen how he shapes up after injury.

“Look, No.4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled down. But for a long time, Shreyas has actually batted there and has done well — his numbers are really good. Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble. That is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there. Hence, nobody has been able to settle down, and later, once someone gets fit, he takes that position."

SURYAKUMAR YADAV OPTION

Surya is also in the mix. The team management backs him to come good in ODIs, but despite the chances, he is yet to adapt.

Rohit said: “There is no question about his ability in the T20 format. The challenges (in ODIs) are different. He is really working hard and he is talking to a lot of guys who have played a lot of ODI cricket as to what attitude and mindset (to have).

"He is the kind of player, you also have to give him that freedom to go and bat the way he does. You cannot tell him to face 100 balls and make 50 runs. It is important to give a batter like him the cushion of extra games so that he finds that groove, gets that confidence. The way he started IPL this year, in the first 4-5 games he did not have too many runs but look what he did after that.

"For a player like him, it is our job to create such a situation and scenario — it’s okay if you don’t do well in 2-3 games, but when you come off, we know you will win games straightaway. That is what he did in the third T20I, the batters at the top got out, and for Surya to go and bat like that… .”

Surya, 32, smashed a 44-ball 83 in the third T20 and then spoke about how he needs to find the right balance to do well in ODIs, especially if he comes on in the final stages.

