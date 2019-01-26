Oldest Indian first-class cricketer set to turn 99

He was 13-years-old when India played their first Test at home at the Bombay Gymkhana in 1933, and 98 when India won their first Test series in Australia this month. Vasant Raiji has seen the entire Indian Test cricket history with his eyes. On January 26, the oldest living Indian first-class cricketer turns 99.

His movements have slowed with age, but his cricketing memory is sharp. The nonagenarian has a fairly good recollection of the major landmarks in the game’s history. “I sort of thank my stars that I am still alive, when people die so young. I can’t say I look forward to 100 and all. I am resigned to fate now. Time to quit! I have no regrets,” says Raiji at his flat in South Mumbai overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Born in 1920, Raiji grew up to open the batting for Mumbai and Baroda, playing nine first-class matches in the 1940s. From Col CK Nayudu and Lala Amarnath to Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, he has watched them all. He used to correspond regularly with the late Sir Don Bradman and follows Virat Kohli’s exploits on TV.

There is respect for greats across generations. For Tendulkar and Kohli’s fans, Raiji reminds that it was Nayudu who put India on the cricketing map. “It is not possible to choose one (great). I would put CK Nayudu in the same category as Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Kohli. Each one has his strong point, I would not like to rank them,” says Raiji.

He is happy to talk about his favourite cricketer, though. I will say CK Nayudu is my favourite. For me, he was the first great Indian cricketer. There was no dull moment when he was batting. I wouldn’t say he was the greatest but I have the greatest admiration for his cricket. He put India on the cricket map by hitting those 11 sixes and 13 fours during his innings of 153 for the Hindus team (a Bombay Quadrangular tournament side) against the touring MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club, based at Lord’s).

“After that game, visiting captain Arthur Gilligan recommended Test status for India. Maurice Tate, who was one of the world’s greatest bowlers, was playing for MCC,” reminisces Raiji. Gilligan had led the first MCC tour to India in 1926–27.

For someone who has seen more cricket than anyone in the country, Raiji finds it hard to pick one special memory. After some prodding, he chooses the first hundred by an Indian in Test cricket --- a century by Lala Amarnath --- as one closest to his heart. “Have so many (memories), to pick one is difficult. I saw Amarnath become the first Indian to score a Test century; I saw that innings as a 13-year-old. That innings is always dear to me. I remember the crowd going mad as Amarnath neared his hundred. He became the hero of the nation.”

He is thrilled by the Virat Kohli-led team’s win in Australia as it’s like a final wish fulfilled for the diehard old cricketer. “Beating Australia is a great achievement, all away series are difficult. Kohli is a fine, attacking batsman.”

