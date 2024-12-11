On this day: Sachin Tendulkar’s landmark centuries, 16 years apart

Sachin Tendulkar's cricketing journey has been defined by a series of historic milestones and achievements. Two such iconic moments took place 16 years apart: his maiden first-class century in 1988 and his record-equalling Test century in 2004. The two landmark centuries scored in 1988 and 2004 are symbolic of Sachin Tendulkar’s unmatched career in cricket.(File Photo)

1988 Ranji Trophy century

On December 11, 1988, a 15-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made headlines by scoring a century on his first-class debut for Bombay (now Mumbai) against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, Tendulkar entered the crease after a solid start from his team. With composure that belied his age, he scored an unbeaten 100, becoming the youngest Indian to achieve this feat in first-class cricket at 15. His innings helped Mumbai declare their innings at 394 for 6.

Although the match ended in a draw, Tendulkar’s innings stood out as a testament to his talent and temperament. This debut century was the launchpad for a glittering career that would span more than two decades.

Historic milestone: 2004 Dhaka Test

Fast forward to December 11, 2004, Tendulkar was now a cricketing legend, holding numerous records. Playing against Bangladesh in Dhaka, he scored an unbeaten 159 in the first Test of the series. This innings was pivotal, as it marked his 34th Test century, equalling the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most Test hundreds at the time.

Tendulkar’s innings guided India to a commanding position, eventually contributing to an innings victory. During this match, he also notched his highest first-class score, finishing with an unbeaten 248.

The two landmark centuries, scored in 1988 and 2004 are symbolic of Tendulkar’s unmatched career in cricket. His debut century at 15 announced the arrival of a prodigious talent, while the century in Dhaka underscored his sustained excellence over decades. The batting legend would go on to score 51 Test centuries and 49 in ODIs, amassing over 34,357 runs in international cricket.