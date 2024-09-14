Menu Explore
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
On this day: Zimbabwe's historic victory over Pakistan in Harare

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 14, 2024 04:10 PM IST

On September 14, 2013, Zimbabwe stunned the cricketing world with a remarkable victory over Pakistan in Harare.

On September 14, 2013, Zimbabwe stunned the cricketing world with a remarkable victory over Pakistan in Harare. It was a match where persistence and resilience from the hosts paid off, resulting in their first Test win over a top team since 2001. The victory ended a 12-year drought for Zimbabwe, as they leveled the two-match series 1-1.

File photo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.
File photo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

A tight contest

The Test series was finely poised after Pakistan’s victory in the first match. Zimbabwe started strong in the second Test, posting a solid 294 in their first innings, led by contributions from their middle order. Pakistan, in response, could only muster 230, giving Zimbabwe a critical 64-run lead.

Zimbabwe’s second innings was a struggle. They managed 199, setting Pakistan a target of 264 to win. Though not insurmountable, it was tricky on a deteriorating fifth-day pitch.

Misbah stands tall

Pakistan began the final day at 158 for 5, needing 106 more runs to win with captain Misbah-ul-Haq anchoring their hopes. Zimbabwe knew breaking Misbah’s resistance was the key to sealing victory, but Pakistan’s captain played a calm and composed knock of 79, frustrating Zimbabwe’s bowlers.

Despite Misbah’s brilliance, Zimbabwe's bowlers kept chipping away. The key player was medium-pacer Tendai Chatara, who produced a career-best performance. Chatara bowled with precision and managed to get the crucial breakthroughs, dismissing key batters. His 5 for 61 tore through the Pakistan lower order.

Chatara's Heroics

The game turned when Chatara found extra bounce off the pitch, dismissing Junaid Khan and forcing a calamitous run-out of Rahat Ali soon after. Pakistan, once in sight of victory, crumbled. Chatara’s maiden five-wicket haul was instrumental in Zimbabwe’s 24-run win, leaving the visitors stranded on 239. This achievement was special for Chatara, who emerged as the match-winner on one of the biggest days in Zimbabwean cricket.

A moment of glory

This victory marked Zimbabwe's first win over a major Test-playing nation since 2001, and their third overall against Pakistan. The win was not just about the result; it was a testament to Zimbabwe's fighting spirit, especially after their long absence from the top tier of international cricket due to political and economic turmoil.

