Pakistan announce squad for Asia Cup, Afghanistan ODIs; Shan Masood dropped, Faheem Ashraf returns after 2 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup and the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. An official release by the PCB stated that an 18-member team will be engaged in the series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 till 26. The team will then be trimmed to 17 players for the continental event, which gets underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium with Pakistan locking horns with Nepal in the tournament opener. Pakistan captain Babar Azam(AFP)

Babar Azam, who has displayed red-hot form in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), will lead the side. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris are the two wicketkeepers named in the squad. Premier all-rounder Shadab Khan is Babar's deputy. Pakistan's pace battery will be spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, which also include Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Naseem Shah.

Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel have been included in the squad for the Afghanistan series.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood and Ihsanullah, who were part of the team that played New Zealand in the five ODIs in April and May, have not been considered. Pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, on the other hand, makes a return after a gap of two years, with his last ODI appearance being against England in July 2021.

ICC announces revised World Cup 2023 schedule: India vs Pakistan now on October 14, 8 more matches see changes

The team will arrive in Hambantota on August 18. The players currently based in Pakistan will gather for a three-day camp on August 14, 15, and 16 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before departing for Sri Lanka on August 17.

The PCB mentioned that the squad was finalised after consultations between the national men’s selection committee – which also includes Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Hassan Cheema (secretary) – and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The players currently engaged in LPL and The Hundred will join the squad directly in Sri Lanka on August 18.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup and Afghanistan ODIs

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq

Middle order: Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series).

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris

Spinners: Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir

Pace all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf

Pacers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi

