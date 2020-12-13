e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pakistan lose captain Babar Azam to fractured thumb for New Zealand T20s

Pakistan lose captain Babar Azam to fractured thumb for New Zealand T20s

The batting mainstay will not be able to attend practice for at least 12 days, the Pakistan Cricket Board said, and he faces a race against time to be fit for the opening match of the two-test series from Dec. 26.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Babar Azam
Babar Azam(Twitter/ICC)
         

Pakistan’s hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday when captain Babar Azam was ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand after fracturing his right thumb during a practice session.

The batting mainstay will not be able to attend practice for at least 12 days, the Pakistan Cricket Board said, and he faces a race against time to be fit for the opening match of the two-test series from Dec. 26.

“I have spoken with Babar and he is sad to miss the T20I series, as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the T20Is,” Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the second-ranked T20 batsman in the world.

“We have a long season of cricket ahead and we now hope that he regains complete fitness as early as possible so that he can return to competitive cricket,” Misbah said in a statement.

Babar’s injury came a day after top-order batsman Imam-ul-Haq fractured his left thumb, also during a practice session. Pakistan’s T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan was also carrying a groin niggle, the cricket board said.

The first T20 will be played in Auckland on Friday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by William Mallard)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
LIVE: Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi
LIVE: Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi
‘There will be ‘Hindu raj’ in Bengal,’ says BJP MP Pragya Thakur
‘There will be ‘Hindu raj’ in Bengal,’ says BJP MP Pragya Thakur
How state govts are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
How state govts are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In