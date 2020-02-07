Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, 1st Test Day 1 at Rawalpindi: Mominul, Nazmul steady BAN after PAK pacers strike early

cricket

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:04 IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan pacers struck twice inside the first two overs to give the hosts a dream start after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.Shaheen Shah Afridi found the outside edge of debutant Saif’s bat and then in the next over, Abbas trapped Tamim right in front. Pakistan have opted for the same team that won the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December last year, playing with three fast bowlers and a lone spinner in Yasir Shah. Bangladesh handed a Test debut to 21-year-old opener Saif Hassan and also included three pacers as well as a spinner in Taijul Islam.

Follow PAK vs BAN live scorecard, 1st Test, Day 1:

12:04 hrs: Fifty up for Bangladesh! Two boundaries! terrific timing from Mominul. Identical shots from the Bangladesh captain. Afridi just strayed on the pads and Mominul used his wrists to find the vacant area between mid on and square leg.

12:00 hrs: First sight of spin! Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been introduced into the attack.It will be interesting to see whether he gets some purchase of this track.

11:56 hrs: DROPPED!That was a difficult chance, those catches need to stick. And on this occasion, it did not. A super delivery from Afridi, it bounced awkwardly from the good length area and got the outside edge of Mominul’s bat. Asad Shafiq at third slip did a good job to get a hand to it but it was too far away. Mominul riding his luck.

11:41 hrs: Mominul finds his touch! Cracking pull shot from the Bangladesh captain. Naseem Shah bangs it short around leg, but this one doesn’t have much venom. Mominul rocks back quickly and pulls it away confidently to collect his third boundary.

11:35 hrs: Crunched! The shot of the day so far. Full and wide from Afridi and Nazmul gets a good stride forward and just strokes it through the covers for a boundary. First real short of confidence from a Bangladeshi batsman today.

11:28 hrs: Edged and four! Same length, a bit close to Mominul’s body, he hangs his bat in hope, the ball takes the outside edge and luckily for Bangladesh, it flies over the slip cordon for another boundary. The Bangladesh captain is living dangerously here.

11:22 hrs: FOUR! First boundary of the Bangladesh innings but not convincing at all. Naseem would feel hard done by there. That was a snorter from the medium pacer, it rose off length and caught Mominul off guard, he looked to fend it away and somehow managed to guide it over the slips for a boundary.

11:08 hrs: Bowling change!That was a bit of a surprise, Azhar Ali has decided to take Shaheen Shah Afridi off the attack and introduce young Naseem into the attack.

10:59 hrs: Maiden from Abbas!This has been a terrific start by the Pakistan new ball bowlers and Abbas in particular. He bowls a maiden, pressure on Bangladesh.

10:44 hrs: Abbas removes Tamim! LBW! What a review Pakistan, what a start altogether. That always looked plumb and Pakistan did well to send it upstairs and the decision has been reversed. Two wickets with the new ball, Tamim Iqbal now departs for 3. A length ball, in line of the stumps, Tamim, by virtue of habit, looks to flick but falls over in the process as he misses the shot. Normally, Abbas is very straight and you cannot miss the ball when he is bowling. But Tamim does and birngs about his downfall.

10:35 hrs: Wicket in first over! 3 balls. That is all it has taken for Shaheen Shah Afridi to give Pakistan the first breakthrough. Full and wide outside off, the debutant Saif cannot resist himself from having a feel for it. Goes for the drive and all he manages is a thick outside edge. It goes towards the packed slip cordon where Asad Shafiq gets across from second slip and takes it to his left. Nothing special about that delivery. Just the tentativeness in Hassan’s mind to get his first Test runs.

Pakistan Playing XI: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh Playing XI : Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Rubel Hossain