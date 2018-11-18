Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 in Abu Dhabi: Live score and updates

Day 2 review: Left-arm pacer Trent Boult helped New Zealand foil Pakistan’s advantage with four wickets as the first Test was evenly poised after day two on Saturday. Boult’s 4-54 derailed the Pakistani batsmen who were bowled out for 227 in response New Zealand’s first innings total of 153. He was well supported by debutant spinner Ajaz Patel (2-64) and Colin de Grandhomme (2-30) as Pakistan managed a first innings lead of just 74. New Zealand then battled to 56-1 when bad light forced umpires to end the day with 4.2 overs still remaining. The Black Caps still trail by 18 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Follow Pakistan vs New Zealand live commentary below -

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 11:36 IST