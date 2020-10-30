Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI updates
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Catch updates of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:40 IST
Pak vs Zim updates: Pakistan are hosting Zimbabwe for a three-match One Day International series. The first match takes place at the Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams open their World Cup Super League campaigns today. The top seven teams during the World Cup Super League will directly qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Pakistan have handed an ODI debut to fast bowler Haris Rauf.
Lineups:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.
