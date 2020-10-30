e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI updates

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI updates

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Catch updates of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st ODI at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:40 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Zimbabwe's bowler Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, left, during their 1st one-day international cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Zimbabwe's bowler Blessing Muzarabani, right, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, left, during their 1st one-day international cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.(AP)
         

Pak vs Zim updates: Pakistan are hosting Zimbabwe for a three-match One Day International series. The first match takes place at the Zimbabwe at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams open their World Cup Super League campaigns today. The top seven teams during the World Cup Super League will directly qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. Pakistan have handed an ODI debut to fast bowler Haris Rauf.

 

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Breakdancing: What a sport!
Breakdancing: What a sport!
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In