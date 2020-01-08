Rashid Khan sets BBL on fire by taking yet another T20 hat-trick

cricket

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:56 IST

Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan is a talisman to have in your team in the shortest format of the game. His ability to pick up wickets and keep a lid on runs makes him an invaluable bowling asset. Add to that his big hitting abilities down the order and you have a complete T20 package.

Staying true to his billing as one of T20 cricket’s best bowlers, Rashid on Wednesday picked up a hat-trick in the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers. Rashid sent back Englishman James Vince and then Jack Edwards in successive deliveries to set up a hat-trick opportunity on the first ball of his next over. The Afghan wizard then returned to clean bowl Jordan Silk to add another feather in his cap.

BIG BASH LEAGUE - Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers - FULL SCORECARD

🗣️ Rashid Khan's got a hat-trick on Josh Hazlewood's birthday! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4alJfpWzCY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Unfortunately for Rashid, the Sydney Sixers hung on and managed to win the match by 2 wickets. Birthday boy Josh Hazlewood hit three consecutive boundaries to take his team home. Rashid finished the match with figures of 4/22 from his 4 overs.

The Adelaide Strikers batted first and were bowled out for a below par total of 135 with Rashid being sent back for a duck. English paceman Tom Curran was the destroyer-in-chief as he too picked up 4/22 in 3.4 overs