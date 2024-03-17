Ravi Shastri drops unfiltered 'keep harassing batters' classic for R Ashwin; addresses spinner's potential retirement

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lavished massive praise on veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he played his 100th Test match recently in Dharamsala. Ashwin has claimed over 500 wickets and is currently ranked number 1 Test bowler. He finished the recently-concluded five-match series as the highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps in his kitty. Ravichandran Ashwin recently played his 100th Test for India.

In his landmark Test, Ashwin claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help India claim a 4-1 series triumph over England.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) organised a felicitation function to celebrate Ashwin crossing the 500-wicket mark and completing 100 Tests.

Former coach Shastri was present at the vent as he lavished praise on the veteran spinner and urged him to continue troubling the batters for at least a couple of years more.

"Achievements of gigantic proportions. It's no joke. Wish you the best. I believe you still have a lot of cricket left. Spinners mature with each passing age. Feel very proud. Well done, enjoy and keep harassing batsmen for at least a couple of years more," said Shastri at the event.

Current India head coach Rahul Dravid also talked highly of his senior spinner and hailed him for inspiring a whole generation of young spinners.

"I hope he is not finished. He has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hard work, dedication and innovation. That's a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners," Dravid said.

"He always has the desire to contribute to the team's success. Have really enjoyed my time with him," 'The Wall' added.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's spin partner Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Rohit Sharma also shared a virtual message for him and expected the champion bowler to create more memories.

"Your contribution to the Indian team has been priceless. Looking forward to more," Jadeja said in a virtual message.

"We have played a lot of cricket together and with so many memories. The thing that stands out for you is how you have evolved. It's been wonderful to play alongside you. Congrats to you and your family. Wish you the best for the future," Rohit lavished praise on his lethal weapon.