Rishabh Pant's 'Thalaiva' post amid CSK rumours raises eyebrows, fans speculate if move to replace MS Dhoni 'confirmed'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is always a much-awaited event in the cricket calendar and the noise around it grows louder whenever a mega-auction comes around. That is the case this year and it means that there will be some big moves between the 10 teams. It also means that there is significant speculation about some of the major names considering a move away from the franchise of whom they have been the faces of and one of those is Rishabh Pant. There is uncertainty over whether MS Dhoni will play in the 2024 IPL.(BCCI)

Reports suggest that the Delhi Capitals are not too happy with Pant's captaincy and this coincides with uncertainty over whether MS Dhoni has one more year in him. The legendary former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain turned 43 this year and had been battling with significant problems with his knee throughout last season, in which he often came to bat in the lower order and hardly ever faced more than an over in a match. His wicketkeeping standards, however, never seemed to have taken a dip.

It is amidst these rumours that Pant on Tuesday posted a photo on his Instagram handle in which he is immitating a pose struck by superstar Rajinikanth. "Thalaiva," said the 26-year-old's caption for the post. There were a some users in the comments section who wondered if this was Pant's way of telling his fans that the move is indeed happening. “CSK pant is confirmed (sic.,” one comment read.

Incidentally, Dhoni had also posted a photo in August 2016 of him imitating the same pose, which is from the movie Kabali released the previous month that year.

CSK to go for the country's next top wicketkeeper if Dhoni doesn't wish to play

According to Dainik Jagran, there have been discussions on whether to trade Pant, despite franchise's director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, being in favour of keeping Pant as the captain. If Delhi wish to release Pant ahead of the auctions for the 2025 IPL season, Chennai could consider signing the India star as a replacement for Dhoni. When asked about the possible move for Pant from Delhi to Chennai, a CSK source also told the national daily that if Dhoni does not wish to play any longer, the franchise would try to get the country's next top wicketkeeper.

The reports came in the same week as Ricky Ponting stepping down as DC's head coach. While it was reported that Ganguly expressed his desire to replace the Australia great DC reportedly denied that they would make such an offer to the former India captain.