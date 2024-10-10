Riyan Parag's bizarre Malinga attempt fails miserably, ends up in rare no-ball

Team India all-rounder Riyan Parag delivered a bizarre no-ball during the second T20I match against Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Parag has become an important part of Gautam Gambhir's T20I set-up as he prefers the batters who can roll their arm over when needed and the young Assam player qualified in that criteria. Riyan Parag delivered a bizarre no-ball in the 2nd T20I.(X Image)

Defending a mammoth 222-run target, Suryakumar Yadav introduced Parag into the attack in the 11th over, and Mahmudullah welcomed him with a maximum.

The 22-year-old started trying something different to trouble the Bangladesh batters after getting hit for a six, and in the attempt, he bowled a no-ball on the fourth delivery.

He delivered a slinging ball in Lasith Malinga style but from way behind the stumps, and his back foot was also on the side grass as the on-field umpire checked with the TV umpire, and it was given a backfoot no ball.

As per Law 21.5 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardians of cricket laws, ‘The bowler’s back foot must land within and not touch the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery.’

However, the young all-rounder redeemed himself quickly and claimed the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the final ball of the over.

Earlier, Parag also played a crucial innings, scoring 15 runs off just 6 balls, including two sixes, which provided a finishing touch to the Indian innings.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue sealed the T20I series with an unassailable 2-0 lead as they hammered Bangladesh by – runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India seal another T20I series at home

It was another dominant performance from India as the visitors failed to match their intensity once again on a good batting track.

Asked to bat first, the hosts slipped to 41 for three in the sixth over and were in serious trouble, but two youngsters rescued them in emphatic style.

Nitish Reddy (76 off 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 off 29 balls) led India's recovery with a superb partnership of 108 runs for the fourth wicket.

Hardik Pandya then smashed a 19-ball 32 to consolidate India's innings as they posted a mammoth 221/9 in 20 overs.

The Indian bowling unit produced another collective effort to dismantle the Bangladesh batting line-up, who managed just 135/9. Varun Chakaravarthy and Nitish Reddy were the pick of the bowlers, each with two wickets.