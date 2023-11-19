Rohit Sharma's mystery-ridden verdict on Ashwin's inclusion in India playing XI for World Cup final against Australia

Is there a need to discuss India's playing XI for the World Cup 2023 final? The answer should have been a resounding no. Given their perfect plan to counter the disrupted balance in the line-up caused by Hardik Pandya's ankle injury and eventual ruled out in the opening half of the competition, India were never left in any doubt over their playing XI. Yet, ahead of the World Cup final against Australia, the Ahmedabad conditions and India's optional practice session on Friday did leave a slight possibility over the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin. But when asked directly about the XI, India captain Rohit Sharma chose to keep the mystery alive. India's Captain Rohit Sharma addresses the pre-match press conference on the eve of the ICC Men's World Cup Cricket 2023 final match against Australia(ANi Pic Service)

India have gone unchanged in as many as six matches since Hardik's injury with Suryakumar Yadav slotted in as the extra batter while Shardul Thakur made way for Mohammed Shami, who picked 23 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. India are hence unlikely to take the risk of tinkering with their winning combination that has been deemed as the most lethal XI the ODI World Cup has ever witnessed. Yet, Ashwin could turn out to be just that trump card that India would want to use to break their ICC trophy drought.

Why is everyone talking about Ashwin?

The final will be played on the same track where Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja had picked four wickets in India's win against Pakistan last month in the tournament. Rohit had further admitted in the pre-match presser that the wicket would be on the slower side. Spinners have in fact conceded at less than five an over in the four World Cup matches played at the venue, compared to pacers who have gone for a run-a-ball.

Another factor that could go in Ashwin's favour is the number of left-handers Australia have in their top-order. Both the Australia openers - David Warner and Travis Head - are left-handers and relatively weak against spin. Head is known to attack the seamers in the powerplay. With Ashwin in the side, India can unleash the off-spinner on the Australian left-handers in the first 10 overs.

But finding a place in the Indian XI is a hard task. Who would be dropped if Ashwin is picked? Right now only Mohammed Siraj appears to be the unfortunate. Despite the world of talent he has, Siraj has been a bit inconsistent in the World Cup. This, however, will leave them with just two pacers, but in India's only appearance at the venue in this World Cup, Hardik and Siraj had bowled only 9.3 overs between themselves.

So is Ashwin a contender for the XI on Sunday? Rohit admitted that India have 12 to 13 players ready to take a place in the line-up, but remained tight-lipped over his plan for the final.

"We haven’t decided on it. We will assess the pitch and will see it again tomorrow. Our 12-13 are decided. But we will come and see what is our strength. We will decide tomorrow," said Rohit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON