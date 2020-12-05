e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao’: Sehwag, Yuvraj and Rahul lead wishes as Dhawan turns 35

‘Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao’: Sehwag, Yuvraj and Rahul lead wishes as Dhawan turns 35

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished Dhawan a lot of success to ‘create some thunder down under’ as the left-handed batsman gears up for the second T20I against Australia on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
         

India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday on Saturday. The left-handed batter is currently in Australia as India battle the hosts in a T20 international series before they embark on four-match Test series. On the occasion, ‘Gabbar’ as he is fondly called received birthday wishes from several current and former cricketers .

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished Dhawan a lot of success to ‘create some thunder down under’ as the left-handed batsman gears up for the second T20I against Australia on Sunday.

“Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25. Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under!,” Yuvraj tweeted.

 

India batsman KL Rahul, who was also Dhawan’s opening partner in the first T20I on Friday, wished the southpaw with all the happiness.

“Happy birthday @SDhawan25, lots of love and wish u all the happiness,” Rahul tweeted.

 

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also wished Dhawan on his 35th birthday.

“Wishing @SDhawan25 a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar,” Laxman tweeted.

 

Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag said he admires Dhawan a lot and showered heartfelt wishes on his birthday.

 

Dhawan has played 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is, and 34 Tests for India. The left-handed batsman has amassed 9,712 international runs.

Along with Rohit Sharma, he is part of the most prolific partnership in men’s T20I cricket, with the pair having scored 1,743 runs together.

(with ANI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Moscow starts mass Covid-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In