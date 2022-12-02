Home / Cricket / Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: Saurashtra win the toss and opt to bowl
Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: Saurashtra win the toss and opt to bowl

cricket
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 09:46 AM IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Maharashtra: Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, MAH have been phenomenal in the season and are eyeing a maiden title, while Jaydev Unadkat-led SAU will be gunning for a second crown.

Maharashtra is being led by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra
ByHT Sports Desk
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Maharashtra: The Vijay Hazare Trophy final is being played between Saurashtra and Maharashtra on Friday, December 02. Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra reached the final by defeating Karnataka by five wickets while Maharashtra made their way to the title clash by surpassing Assam by 12 runs. After a whooping 135 ODIs between all states and Union Territories, we have reached the climax of the tournament. 

Maharashtra have been unbeaten in the tournament. In the quarter-final, they defeated Uttar Pradesh and then overcame Assam in the semi-final. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a double ton in the quarter-final and followed up on his blazing form to hit a big hundred in the semis too. 

On the other side, Saurashtra lost two matches in the group stages. They surpassed Tamil Nadu in the quarter-final and then beat Karnataka to make it to the final frontier. Captain Jaydev Unadkat and bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja will be the key for them.

Catch the live action here as the two teams fight it out for the title.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: MAH 10-1 after 8 overs.

    Maharashtra are 10-1 after 8 overs.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:33 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: MAH 9/1 after 6 overs.

    Good bowling conditions and Saurashtra are making most of it. Maharashtra are 9/1 after 6 overs.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:29 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: MAH 9/1 after 5 overs.

    Extra cautious start by Maharashtra. They are 9/1 after 5 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on 4 off 14 balls.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:23 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: WICKET! 

    Opener Pavan Shah is run out. Saurashtra draw first blood.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:21 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: Maharashtra are 8/0 after 4 overs

    Four over done. Maharashtra are 8/0.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:17 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: MAH 5-0 after 3 overs

    Maharashtra 5/0 after 3 overs.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:14 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: MAH 4-0 after 2 overs

    Maharashtra 4/0 after 2 overs. Opener Pavan Shah yet to get off the mark.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:09 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score:  MAH 1-0 after 1 over

    Maharshtra 1/0 after first over. Ruturaj Gaikwad  is off the mark.

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:04 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: Captain vs Captain!

    Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat is bowling the first over to Ruturaj Gaikwad

  • Dec 02, 2022 09:02 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: MAHARASHTRA XI

    Maharashtra (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh

  • Dec 02, 2022 08:58 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score: SAURASHTRA XI

    Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut

  • Dec 02, 2022 08:53 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: TOSS UPDATE!

    Saurashtra have won the toss and opted to bowl

  • Dec 02, 2022 08:44 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: The Journey for both teams so far!

    In the quarter-final, Maharashtra won by 58 runs against Uttar Pradesh. They won by 12 runs in the semi-final against Assam. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was the Player of the Match on both occasions.

    Saurashtra won by 44 runs against Tamil Nadu in the quarter-final. They beat Karntaka by five wickets in the semis. Captain Jaydev Unadkat was the Player of the Match in the semis.

     

  • Dec 02, 2022 08:23 AM IST

    Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final:

    Saurashtra full Squad: Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Parth Bhut, Navneet Vora, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Cheteshwar Pujara

  • Dec 02, 2022 08:21 AM IST

    Saurashtra Vs Maharashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final:

    Maharashtra full Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Divyang Hinganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

  • Dec 02, 2022 08:05 AM IST

    Saurashtra Vs Maharashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Final

    Hello and welcome everyone, to the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final which is going to be played today between Maharashtra and Saurashtra - the two most deserving teams of the season. Both teams have played some awe-inspiring cricket this year en route to the final and will clash one final to determine the winner of India's premier 50-over competition in domestic cricket.

