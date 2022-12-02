Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: Saurashtra win the toss and opt to bowl

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Maharashtra: The Vijay Hazare Trophy final is being played between Saurashtra and Maharashtra on Friday, December 02. Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra reached the final by defeating Karnataka by five wickets while Maharashtra made their way to the title clash by surpassing Assam by 12 runs. After a whooping 135 ODIs between all states and Union Territories, we have reached the climax of the tournament.

Maharashtra have been unbeaten in the tournament. In the quarter-final, they defeated Uttar Pradesh and then overcame Assam in the semi-final. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a double ton in the quarter-final and followed up on his blazing form to hit a big hundred in the semis too.

On the other side, Saurashtra lost two matches in the group stages. They surpassed Tamil Nadu in the quarter-final and then beat Karnataka to make it to the final frontier. Captain Jaydev Unadkat and bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja will be the key for them.

Catch the live action here as the two teams fight it out for the title.