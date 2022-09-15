Home / Cricket / Shaheen Afridi returns as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup; Big name missing

Shaheen Afridi returns as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup; Big name missing

cricket
Published on Sep 15, 2022 05:40 PM IST

The star left-arm pacer makes a return to Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup.

ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman of selectors Muhammad Wasim on Thursday announced the side's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which saw a return of leading fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm pacer missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury, and there had been speculations over his participation in the coveted global tournament. Additionally, Shoaib Malik – a big name who was touted for a return in the Pakistan side following inconsistent performances from the middle-order – continues to remain absent.

The PCB posted a video to reveal the squad for the global tournament.

Watch:

Here's the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (v-c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

(More to follow…)

