Simon Katich blasts George Bailey's call to axe Nathan McSweeney: 'Top-order batters from both teams struggled'

Australia made the big decision to go backwards on their decision to start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Nathan McSweeney opening the batting, dropping the South Australia captain heading into the final two matches of the series beginning in Melbourne. New South Wales teenager Sam Konstas has been pulled in as his replacement, the teenager earning a maiden call-up. Nathan McSweeney was dropped from the Australia squad after only three matches.(AP)

There was some criticism regarding the decision to pick McSweeney, a middle order batter, to play as opener, and even more following the very short rope he was provided. Despite just 72 runs in 6 innings, many believe he should have been allowed to play through the series, even if it is a crucial one.

Former Australia batter Simon Katich weighed in on the matter for SEN Radio. "It's a tough one. I think it's not right from a consistency perspective," said Katich. "Purely because if you look at the way this series has played out, there are a number of batsmen from both teams at the top of the order that have struggled against the moving ball in some tricky conditions across the first three Tests."

‘Really allowed Steve Smith and Travis Head to do what they did…’

India’s top order has looked shaky barring Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century and KL Rahul’s patient batting, while McSweeney’s partner Usman Khawaja has also struggled despite his experience. Katich also pointed out that McSweeney was doing well in his role, allowing his teammates to flourish even if he didn’t have too many runs himself.

"From that perspective I'd say I don't agree with it (McSweeney's axing) because I think in that last Test match at the Gabba the top three really allowed Steve Smith and Travis Head to do what they did in the middle order by absorbing a lot of pressure against Bumrah and the new ball," explained Katich. McSweeney was at the crease until the 37th over in the first innings in Adelaide, and the 19th over in Brisbane, protecting the middle order from the new ball.

Nevertheless, even if he thinks George Bailey and company got this decision wrong, Katich backed Sam Konstas to come good following his selection into the team. “But I also understand why they picked the young kid Konstas, he was in the frame before the start of the summer,” concluded Katich.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy continues in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test on December 26, with the series level at 1-1.