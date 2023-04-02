SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Chahal's four-wicket haul helps Rajasthan to easy 72-run win vs Sunrisers
SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Follow here highlights of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Hyderabad.
SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2023 campaign with a 72-run victory vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Chasing a target of 204 runs, SRH were restricted to 131/8 in 20 overs, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets. Initially RR posted 203/5 in 20 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson bagging half-centuries respectively. Jaiswal smacked 54 tuns off 37 balls, with Buttler slamming 54 off 22 deliveries. Meanwhile, Samson clattered 55 off 32 deliveries. Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan were in good bowling form and bagged two wickets each for SRH.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 02, 2023 07:24 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: No run, RR win by 72 runs!
A good delivery by Saini, outside off. Samad goes for the swing, but then misses. No run.
RR WIN BY 72 RUNS!
Apr 02, 2023 07:13 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!! ANOTHER WICKET!
A googly by Chahal, on middle and off. Bhuvneshwar fails to connect and it hits the stumps!
Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 6 (10)
SRH: 95/8 (17.5), Target: 204
SRH need 109 from 13 balls
Apr 02, 2023 07:08 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: One run, SRH need 112 from 18 balls
A slow delivery by Holder, on off. Samad digs it to deep midwicket for a single.
SRH: 92/7 (17), Target: 204
SRH need 112 from 18 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 07:02 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: One run, SRH 89/7 (16), Target 204
A full delivery by Ashwin, on middle and leg. Samad guides it to leg side for a single.
SRH: 89/7 (16), Target: 204
SRH need 115 from 24 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 06:50 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SIMPLE STUMPING!
A flighted length delivery by Chahal, outside off. Rashid goes down the track, but fails to connect. The ball goes past the outside edge and simple stumping job for Samson!
Rashid st Samson b Chahal 18 (13)
SRH: 81/7 (14), Target: 204
SRH need 123 from 36 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 06:47 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: One run, SRH 75/6 (13), Target 204
Back of a length delivery by Saini, outside off. Rashid taps it to deep cover point for a single.
SRH: 75/6 (13), Target: 204
SRH need 129 from 42 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 06:42 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SRH need 141 from 48 balls!
A flighted delivery by Ashwin, into the slot outside off. Rashid goes down the track to smack it over the bowler's head for a six!
SRH: 63/6 (12), Target: 204
SRH need 141 from 48 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 06:39 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: BIG WICKET!
A full length delivery by Chahal, on off. Mayank is beaten by the flight and he can only toe-end it to long-off for a catch!
Mayank c Buttler b Chahal 27 (23)
SRH: 52/6 (11), Target: 204
SRH need 152 from 54 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 06:29 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: No run, SRH need 156 from 60 balls
A length delivery by Ashwin, on middle and off. Samad gets a leading edge to off side. No run.
SRH: 48/5 (10), Target: 204
SRH need 156 from 60 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 06:26 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: ANOTHER ONE GOES TUMBLING!
A full length delivery by Ashwin, outside off. Phillips goes for the drive, but toe ends it to Asif for a catch in cover!
Phillips c Asif b Ashwin 8 (6)
Apr 02, 2023 06:22 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SIX! OVER DEEP BACKWARD SQUARE LEG!
A poor delivery by Holder, outside off. Phillips slams it over deep backward square elg for a six!
SRH: 45/4 (8.5), Target 204
SRH need 158 in 66 balls.
Apr 02, 2023 06:20 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUTTT! BIG WICKET!
Back of a length delivery by Holder, on middle and leg. Sundar can only loft it to Hetmyer at extra cover for a catch!
Sundar c Hetmyer b Holder 1 (5)
Apr 02, 2023 06:14 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: One run
Back of a length delivery by Asif, outside off. Mayank taps it to backward point for a single.
Apr 02, 2023 06:10 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!!!!!!
Back of a length delivery by Chahal, on middle and off. Brook tries to cut, but the ball goes past the bat and hits the stumps!
Brook b Chahal 13 (21)
SRH: 34/3 (7)
Apr 02, 2023 06:04 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: PAST SHORT FINE LEG!
A length delivery by Ashwin, outside off. Mayank shuffles and paddles it past short fine leg for a four!
Apr 02, 2023 06:02 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Two runs
A carrom ball by Ashwin, on length on leg stump. Brook taps it in the gap on the leg side and takes a double.
Apr 02, 2023 05:57 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR! SRH 16/2 (3.2)
Back of a length delivery by Holder on middle and leg. Mayank smacks it over the bowler's head for a four!
SRH: 16/2 (3.2)
Apr 02, 2023 05:50 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR! OVER MID OFF!
A slow delivery by Asif, outside off. Brook launches it over mid off for a four!
Apr 02, 2023 05:37 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!
An outswinging yorker by Boult, and ABhishek fails to connect. The ball swings away, and hits the off stump! OUT!
Abhishek b Boult 0 (3)
Apr 02, 2023 05:35 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: A dot ball to begin with
Back of a length delivery by Boult, outside off. Abhishek defends it with caution. No run.
Apr 02, 2023 05:34 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: The action resumes!
Abhishek and Mayank to open the chase for SRH. Boult to bowl the first over for RR.
Target: 204
Apr 02, 2023 05:20 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Two runs, RR 203/5 (20)
A full delivery by Farooqi, outside off. Hetmyer clips it to deep midwicket for a double.
RR: 203/5 (20)
Apr 02, 2023 05:12 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!
A slow delivery by Natarajan, outside off. Samson holes it to deep midwicket where Abhishek catches it stunningly!
Samson c Abhishek b Natarajan 55 (32)
Apr 02, 2023 05:08 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR! RR 186/4 (18)
A full delivery by Bhuvneshwar, down leg side. Samson clips it past the fielder in fine leg inside the circle and gets a four!
RR: 186/4 (18)
Apr 02, 2023 05:02 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: FIFTY FOR SAMSON!
A length delivery by Natarajan, outside off. Samson goes forward to guide it to extra cover for a single and also gets his fifty in 28 balls!
Apr 02, 2023 05:00 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUT!
Back of a length delivery by Natarajan, outside off. Parag can only get a top edge as it goes to short third man for a catch!
Parag c Farooqi b Natarajan 7 (6)
Apr 02, 2023 04:52 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SIX! OVER LONG OFF!
A tossed up delivery by Rashid, outside off. Samson skies it over long off for a smashing six!
Apr 02, 2023 04:48 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: UMRAN STRIKES!
A good delivery by Umran, 149.2 kph, and it races past Padikkal's stroke and hits the stumps! WHAT A BALL!
Padikkal b Umran 2 (5)
Apr 02, 2023 04:41 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OVER LONG OFF!
A length offbreak delivery by Sundar, turning in. Samson goes on the back foot to clobber it over long off for a six!
Apr 02, 2023 04:37 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUT! BIG WICKET!
A good delivery by Farooqi, on middle and off. Jaiswal toe-ends it to Abhishek at deep square leg for a catch!
Jaiswal c Abhishek b Farooqi 54 (37)
Apr 02, 2023 04:31 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: 50 for Jaiswal!
Back of a length delivery by SUndar, on middle and leg. Jaiswal guides it to deep midwicket for his fifty, off 34 balls!
Apr 02, 2023 04:27 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SIX!
A shart bumper by Umran, and Samson top edges it over the wicketkeeper for a six! LUCKY ONE!
Apr 02, 2023 04:17 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: RAJASTHAN RACE PAST 100!
Umran sends it on the middle and leg stump. Samson upper uts it over the wicketkeeper for a four! Then he smacks Umran past third man for another four as RR race past 100!
Apr 02, 2023 04:11 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: PAST BACKWARD POINT!
A short delivery by Rashid, wide. Jaiswal hammers it past backward point for a four!
RR: 93/1 (7)
Apr 02, 2023 04:04 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: OUT! THEY FINALLY GET THE BREAKTHROUGH!
Back of a length delivery by Farooqi, at the stumps. Buttler inside edges it into the top of middle and off stump! OUT!
Buttler b Farooqi 54 (22)
Apr 02, 2023 04:03 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: HALF-CENTURY FOR BUTTLER!
Back of a length delivery by Farooqi, outside off. Buttler guides it past the wiketkeeper for a four and also gets his fifty in 20 balls!
Apr 02, 2023 03:58 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: 4-0-4-4-4-1
First it is a length delivery by Natarajan, on middle and off. Buttler slams it past mid off for a four! Then he fails to make contact to a length delievry. In the third ball, Buttler slices a full ball over cover point for a four, followed by another four past backward point. In the fifth delivery, he whacks it past extra cover to make it four fours in this over! The final ball gets a single.
RR: 73/0 (5)
Apr 02, 2023 03:52 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! BOUNDARIES GALORE!
A dragged down delivery by Sundar, outside off. Buttler hammers it back over midwicket for six! Then he launches him over cow corner for another six!
Apr 02, 2023 03:48 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
A slow delivery on full length by Bhuvneshwar, on middle and leg. Jaiswal clips it past midwicket for a four! Then he follows it up by upper cutting Bhuvneshwar to short third for another four!
Apr 02, 2023 03:43 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SIX! RR 26/0 (2.1)
A full delivery by Bhuvneshwar, into middle and leg. Buttler clobbers it over deep midwicket boundary for a six, puts his front foot!
RR: 26/0 (2.1)
Apr 02, 2023 03:38 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: PAST MIDWICKET!
A full delivery by Farooqi, into middle and leg. Yashvasti clips it past midwicket for a four! GOOD SHOT!
Apr 02, 2023 03:33 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: FOUR!
A length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, outside off. Yashasvi taps it down the ground, past mid-off for a four! It goes past Brook , who dives to his left at mid-off!
Apr 02, 2023 03:31 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: The action begins!
Buttler and Yashasvi to open for RR. Bhuvneshwar to bowl the first over for SRH.
Apr 02, 2023 03:13 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SRH's XI looks as follows
1 Mayank Agarwal, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Washington Sundar, 6 Glenn Phillips (W), 7 Umran Malik, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), 10 T Natarajan, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Apr 02, 2023 03:12 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Have a look at RR's OVERSEAS FOUR and Playing XI
RR have gone ahead with a formidable overseas four in Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer. This means that they cannot being another overseas candidate as an Impact Player. Those are the rules.
RR Playing XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson (WK/C), 4 Devdutt Padikkal, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Ravichandran Ashwin, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Trent Boult, 10 KM Asif, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Apr 02, 2023 03:07 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SRH announce their four overseas players
No confusion for Sanju Samson who has the names of the four overseas players imbibed in his memory: They are Fazalhaq Farooqui, debutant Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and Glenn Phillips. We are awaiting the Playing XI, which from this year will be announced after the toss.
Apr 02, 2023 03:01 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live: SRH win toss, opt to bowl
SRH's stand-in captain for just this match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins the toss and pat came the reply "We will bowl first".
Apr 02, 2023 02:56 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Here's how the pitch looks
Sanjay Manjrekar tells us that the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium wears a dry look with a tinge of green, so while there will not be immediate assist for spinner, it might just open up in the second innings. Teams have a better record chasing at this venue, with an average score of 190. This deck looks pretty similar.
Apr 02, 2023 02:50 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Chahal chasing Purple Cap again
Last year's IPL Purple Cap winner with 27 wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal will be eyeing another fantabulous season. Espeically now since for some mysterious seasons, he still hasn't been able to cement his place in the Indian XI. Plenty was spoken about Chahal not being given a single game at last year's T20 World Cup, and with another World Cup 6 months away, Chahal would want to give selectors no escape route whatsoever.
Apr 02, 2023 02:43 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: What bag of tricks will Ashwin bring this time around?
A Powerplay giant, Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled a whopping 40 overs inside the first six. Besides, he has an economy rate of 6.7 against left-handers. But here is the worry, against SRH, Ashwin's average reads a woeful 47.4, which is the worst against any IPL team. RR will pin their spin hopes on him and Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been a different beast in the IPL altogether.
Apr 02, 2023 02:29 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Welcome back, Sanju Samson
We've been expecting you. Slapped with the 'inconsistency' tag for god knows how many years, last season, Sanju Samson put on a show for all to remember. Captain Samson led from the front scoring 458 runs in IPL 2022 - this was the only time since 2013 that he piled over 400 runs in a single season of the IPL - as RR made it to their second IPL final. And although they fell, RR became a force to reckon with and Samson a more regular feature in the Indian team. Ever since, clamours of Samson's inclusion in India's Playing XI have been growing. A fan favourite in India, Samson would look to have another breakthrough season to silence his critics once and for all.
Apr 02, 2023 02:22 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, SRH's X-Factor
How can you mention the IPL and not include Rahul Tripathi in there? The middle-order batter has been making waves since the last three season of the tournament. In IPL 2021, Tripathi scored 397 runs to go with another 413 last year. Tripathi is a might busy player and never allows the bowlers to settle. Every now and then he would walk outside his crease or do something to derail the bowler's concentration. It is this fidget nature of his batting - which is goldmine in T20Is - that earned him his maiden India call-up and he went on to play 5 T20Is for the country and this season provides him another opportunity to cement his chances going forward.
Apr 02, 2023 02:17 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: And then there is SRH's explosive top order
Contrary to RR's fragile middle order, SRH boast a rather emphatic top 4 in Buttler, Samson Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal. Besides, Abhishek Sharma burned up the charts last year with 426 runs, while Mayank Agarwal has already racked up 1026 runs since IPL 2019, which is the fourth-highest among opening batters after Buttler, Prithvi Shaw and Jonny Bairstow. Will this year be another riveting year for RR batters? Well, the answer to that question will start unraveling from today.
Apr 02, 2023 02:11 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: RR's middle order can be a worry
Rajasthan Royals already boast a star-studded line-up. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal… you name it and they've got it. But the one weakness of their team that goes unnoticed in the dicey middle order. Last year, between overs 7 and 15, RR has scored 460 runs in their last 15 matches at a strike-rate of 117. This is the worst followed by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. If any SRH fan is reading this, this could be your day.
Apr 02, 2023 01:58 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SRH's likely Impact Players
There are 2 likely contenders for SRH to bring as their Impact Players. If they bad first, SRH can bring in Anmolpreet Singh. Anmol's ability to hit big sixes can come in handy for a team that doesn't exactly comprise big, clean hitters. In case they bowl, leg-spinner Mayank Markande provided the surface is dry and assists turn. We have mentioned these named because both Markande and Anmol are unlikely to star in SRH's Playing XI.
Apr 02, 2023 01:55 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Umran vs Samson, Bhuvi vs Buttler - Some exciting contests await
Imagine the sight of Umran Malik, last IPL's breakout star, steaming in towards the explosive Sanju Samson, or Bhuvneshwar Kumar darting those viscious inswings to Jos Buttler. While Umran's rockets against Samson's bat speed promises to set the ground on fire, the Bhuvi vs Buttler battle will be interesting to see in particular as the last time this happened, Jos the Boss aced England's chase in the semifinal of last year's T20 World Cup.
Apr 02, 2023 01:46 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Hosein key for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Hosein will be key for SRH, with his skilful left-arm spin handy. He has a T20 economy rate of 6.22, against right-handed batters and 7.53 vs left-handed batters.
Apr 02, 2023 01:20 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals team news
Sandeep Sharma has replaced Prasidh Krishna for the entire season. Meanwhile, Obed McCoy is doubtful to start due to an injury.
Apr 02, 2023 01:11 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Spotlight on Umran Malik!
With the World Cup in sight, Umran will be aiming to dish out a good performance and add to the selectors' dilemma. Last IPL, he was SRH's highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 14 games.
Apr 02, 2023 12:59 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad without regular captain Aiden Markram
SRH will be without regular skipper Markram, who is unavailable for selection as he will be representing South AFrica in their ODI series. He is expected to be available from the next match. Bhuvneshwar is taking over the role for the opener.
Apr 02, 2023 12:50 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Focus on Jos Buttler
England's Jos Buttler will be the one to watch out for today! Last season, the England star won the Orange Cap for RR, slamming 863 runs in 17 matches, packed with four tons and four fifties.
Apr 02, 2023 12:37 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: SRH team news
SRH will only have five overseas players to pick from , with their three South Africans (Markram, Klaasen and Jansen) joining the side on April 3. Bhuvneshwar will lead the team in Markram's absence.
Apr 02, 2023 12:12 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Weather update
It is expected to be warm during the match, wiht temperature to be between 32-35 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and weather won't be playing spoilsport today!
Apr 02, 2023 11:46 AM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals in auction
During the IPL 2023 Auction, RR broke the bank for Holder, acquiring the West Indies star for ₹5.75 crores. They also splurged big on Adam Zampa ( ₹1.5 crore) and Joe Root ( ₹1 crore). Meanwhile, Donovan Ferreira ( ₹50 lakh), KM Asif ( ₹30 lakh), Abdul PA ( ₹20 lakh), Akash Vashish ( ₹20 lakh), Murugan Ashwin ( ₹20 lakh), Kunal Rathore ( ₹20 lakh) were also roped in.
Apr 02, 2023 11:33 AM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Last 5 meetings
1. RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs - Mar 29, 2022
2. SRH (167/3) beat RR (164/5) by 7 wickets - Sep 27, 2021
3. RR (220/3) beat SRH (165/8) by 55 runs - May 2, 2021
4. SRH (156/2) beat RR (154/6) by 8 wickets - Oct 22, 2020
5. RR (163/5) beat SRH (158/4) by 5 wickets - Oct 11, 2020
Apr 02, 2023 11:19 AM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad in auction
SRH made some good additions during the IPL 2023 Auction, purchasing England batter Harry Brook for ₹13.25 crore and India's Mayank Agarwal for ₹8.25 crore. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was also roped in for ₹5.25 crores. They also spent big on Vivrant Sharma ( ₹2.6 crores), Adil Rashid ( ₹2 crores) and Mayank Dagar ( ₹1.8 crores). Meanwhile, they also added Akeal Hosein ( ₹1 crore), Mayank Markande ( ₹50 lakhs), Upendra Singh Yadav ( ₹25 lakhs), Sanvir Singh ( ₹20 lakhs), Anmolpreet Singh ( ₹20 lakhs), Samarth Vyas ( ₹20 lakhs) and Nitish Kumar Reddy ( ₹20 lakhs).
Apr 02, 2023 11:12 AM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 16 times in the IPL, with SRH winning on eight occasions, and RR coming out on top eight times too. In Hyderabad, they have faced each other three times, with SRH winning thrice.
Apr 02, 2023 11:05 AM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Squads
SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Joe Root
Apr 02, 2023 11:00 AM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between SRH and RR, straight from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket!