Sri Lanka vs West Indies live score, 1st ODI at Colombo

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:07 IST

SL vs WI live score,1st ODI: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss opted to field first in the first ODI against West Indies at Colombo. Sri Lanka have decided to go in with a spin-heavy bowling attack against West Indies.

Live score Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st ODI

Sri Lanka XI: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Perera (wk), 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Lakshan Sandakan, 11 Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies XI: 1 Sunil Ambris, 2 Shai Hope (wk), 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt.), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Hayden Walsh, 9 Keemo Paul, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Sheldon Cottrell