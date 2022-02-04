‘Still love watching old footages of him bat’: Marnus Labuschagne names India legend he has ‘so much to learn from’

Marnus Labuschagne hosted another Q/A session with his fans on Twitter, where he answered questions of topics in and outside of cricket. The session began with a question from none other than his Aussie teammate David Warner, who wanted to know whether it indeed was Labuschagne hosting it or his PA. Labuschagne quickly posted a picture oh him sitting in front of the computer and asked Warner the same question.

After a light-hearted interaction to begin proceedings, we got down to questions. Of the many that came his way, a fan asked Labuschagne about his opinion on the great Sachin Tendulkar. Labuschagne, who is a great admirer of the Indian batting legend, described Tendulkar as a player with impeccable technique, saying he still has so much to learn watching old footages of Sachin.

"Still love watching old footages of @sachin_rt bat now. unbelievable technique, so much to learn from how he played the game," Labuschagne tweeted.

It isn’t the first time Labuschagne has spoken about Tendulkar’s batting greatness. Last month, while describing his perfect batter, Labuschagne picked Tendulkar among others. "For a righty, I'm going to start with a Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive. That was a shot you loved seeing. So crisp and pure,” he had told ESPNCricinfo.

Tendulkar himself is aware of the talent Labuschagne possesses. The former India captain took note of Labuschagne’s batting, saying watching Marnus bat reminds Sachin of himself, a compliment similar to the one the great Sir Don Bradman gifted Tendulkar all those years ago.

"His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say," Tendulkar had said when asked which modern day batsman reminded him of himself. "I happened to be watching the second Test match (Ashes) at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings. I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘this player looks special’. There is something about him."

Labuschagne reacted to Tendulkar’s compliment, saying he was grateful for the kind words received from the batting great. "It was pretty amazing, it's one that definitely when I saw it, I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really," Labuschagne had told cricket.com.au.