'Want to see Virat Kohli lead one last time in T20Is' - Pakistan legend ahead of India's T20 WC game against Namibia

Despite the final Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup being a dead rubber, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram admitted two reasons why he wouldn't miss the action between India and Namibia as the two teams clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

India fell out of contention in the race to the semi-final of the tournament after New Zealand comfortably beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The result made New Zealand the second team from Group 2 to qualify for the semis, joining Pakistan, who won all their five games so far.

Akram said that he wants to see Virat Kohli lead the Indian side one last time in T20I cricket and wants a perfect end to Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head coach of the team.

"India has nothing much at stake in their final match against Namibia. But there are a few things to look out for. I for one want to see Virat lead for one final time in T20 #cricket. Rohit & Rahul can go really berserk. Bumrah, Shami, Ashwin & Jadeja can strike a few blows. Above all, I want to see a perfect send-off for my good friend Shaz as India coach. Well done buddy on your stint #T20WorldCup," wrote Akram on Koo.

Kohli had announced before the tournament in the UAE that he would step down from his captaincy role after the World Cup. He had earlier stepped down from the captaincy positioned of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the end of IPL 2021.

India have now failed to bag an ICC trophy since their 2013 Champions Trophy win under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The exit also means that India have failed to reach the semis of a World Cup event for the first time since 2012 and fourth time in T20 World Cup.