India Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs NAM; Virat Kohli to play last game as T20I captain

India Vs Namibia Live Score: Virat Kohli will sign off from T20I captaincy of the national team today as India face Namibia in their final T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai. Since New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets on Sunday to make the semifinals, IND are out of contention. Not many experts and fans would have envisioned India's ouster in the Super 12 stage but this is cricket and anything can happen. For Gerhard Erasmus' NAM, it will be agreat opportunity to face a quality side like India, who head into this contest on the back of two rampaging wins. Irrespective of the IND vs NAM result, expect both teams to put their best foot forward.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON