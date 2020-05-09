The best you’ve ever faced Virat Kohli?: ECB posts video of India captain’s dismissal to Adil Rashid

cricket

Updated: May 09, 2020 14:16 IST

Not often do you see India captain Virat Kohli left clueless by a delivery in ODIs. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid had managed pull off one of those rare moments in the India vs England third ODI at Headingley in 2018. The England and Wales Cricket Board decided to remind the Indian captain about that special Adil Rashid delivery asking if that was the best ball he had ever faced.

ECB posted the video of Rashid cleaning up Kohli with a delivery that pitched around leg, gripped and spun more than usual to hit the top of Kohli’s off stump. The India captain, clearly taken aback by the amount of turn, stood in disbelief.

Also Read | He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan

Kohli’s reaction was apt as he lost his off stump when was well set, eyeing another ODI ton and a big Indian total, batting on 71.

“The best ball you’ve ever faced @imVkohli?” ECB posted the video with this caption.

“It was definitely the most satisfying ball I’ve bowled because he is one of the best players in the world,” Rashid had said after the match. “It’s the sort of ball you wish you could bowl all the time but on this occasion it just came out very nicely,” he added.

The was not the first time Kohli was outdone by Rashid in that three-match series. He was dismissed by the leggie in the first ODI too. In fact, it was only the second time when Kohli was dismissed by spinners three consecutive times in ODIs, the first time being against Sri Lanka in 2014.

In the 2nd ODI, off-spinner Moeen Ali had got the better of Kohli.

Rashid played a crucial role in that series-deciding 3rd ODI, getting the pivotal wickets of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina in quick succession to dash India’s hopes of setting up a big total.

The visitors only managed 256 for 8 batting first, which England knocked off in 44.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand to claim the series 2-1.