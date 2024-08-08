It is the bottom of the table clash at Lord's as Manchester Originals take on London Spirit at the home of cricket on Friday. The Originals have lost all their last matches this season and are in last position on the table. London Spirit has won one match and are at number 7. No batter is yet to score a fifty for London Spirit in the tournament whereas the Originals have struggled big-time with their bowling with the least number of wickets in the competition. The Hundred 2024, Manchester Originals vs London Spirit: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss(Getty)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 20 of the 2024 Men's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: LLLLL

LONDON SPIRIT: LLWLL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANCHESTER ORIGINALS & LONDON SPIRIT

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Max Holden

Allrounders: Jamie Overton, Sikandar Raza, Tom Hartley, Paul Walter

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Matt Critchley

Wicketkeeper: Michael Pepper

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Richard Gleeson

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. LIAM DAWSON

Liam Dawson has been the MVP for London Spirit this season and is their leading run-getter and highest wicket-taker thus far.

LIAM DAWSON IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

MATCHES - 5

RUNS - 101

BAT SR - 140.27

WICKETS - 7

ECONOMY - 7.44

2. OLLY STONE

Olly Stone has bagged 4 wickets in 5 matches but been very restrictive for London Spirit with an economy of just 6.67 in the competition.

OLLY STONE IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE - 20

ECONOMY RATE - 6.67

AVERAGE - 22.25

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. ANDRE RUSSELL

Andre Russell is amongst the most destructive batters in T20 cricket history and has a strike rate of 167.6 in The Hundred!

2. MATT CRITCHLEY

Matt Critchley top-scored for London Spirit against Trent Rockets with a valiant 37 and is also a useful leg spinner who could make an impact on the spin-friendly Lord's wicket.

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. MATTHEW HURST

Wicket-keeper batter, Matthew Hurst, has been the pick of the Manchester batters with an aggregate of 130 runs in 3 innings including two fifties.

MATTHEW HURST IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 130

AVERAGE - 43.33

STRIKE RATE - 168.83

50/100 - 2/0

2. SIKANDAR RAZA

Sikandar Raza has been the most economical bowler for Manchester Originals this season with an economy rate of 7.8. He has also bagged 4 wickets.

SIKANDAR RAZA IN 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE - 15

ECONOMY - 7.8

AVERAGE - 19.5

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. PHIL SALT

Phil Salt hasn't yet showcased his destructive prowess with the bat this season but has a terrific record overall in The Hundred with an aggregate of 804 runs in 32 innings at a strike rate of 157.03 with four fifties.

2. USAMA MIR

The leg spinner from Pakistan, Usama Mir, has bagged 5 wickets from as many matches this season at a strike rate of 16. He could be a handful on a helpful wicket at Lord's.

Venue and Pitch

The iconic Lord's cricket stadium in central London has hosted 18 matches in the Men's Hundred with the team batting first winning 10 encounters. The team chasing has won 6 while two matches have been called off due to rain. Interestingly, the captain who has won the toss has still preferred to bat second on as many as 12 occasions. The team which has won the toss has been victorious in 7 out of the 16-result matches for a win probability of 43.75%.

The average team total batting first at Lord's is 144 while the average score chasing is 130. Spinners have outshone the fast bowlers at Lord's - they have a better average, economy and strike rate at the venue.

MATCH PREDICTION

London Spirit start slight favourites as they will be playing at home and have a stronger batting unit. They have a 60% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

Our Fantasy XI includes Hetmyer and Madsen as batters, Hurst and Salt as the wicket-keeper batters and Raza, Dawson, Hartley and Russell as the all-rounders. The bowlers will be Stone, Farooqi and Usama Mir. A lot of spin in the XI as Lord's has tended to aid the slower bowlers. The captain will be Liam Dawson while the vice-captain will be Sikandar Raza.

The back-up batter will be Dan Lawrence whereas the all-rounder will be Jamie Overton. The bowler would be Gleeson.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Matthew Hurst

Batters: Wayne Madsen, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza (VC), Tom Hartley, Andre Russell, Liam Dawson (C)

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Olly Stone

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Dan Lawrence

BOWLER – Richard Gleeson

ALL-ROUNDER – Jamie Overton