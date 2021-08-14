'These players are good': Herschelle Gibbs names his three favourite T20 batsmen, one Indian in the list

Herschelle Gibbs would have been an instant hit in today's T20 era of cricket. The former South Africa opener, who was one of the most destructive batsmen produced by South Africa, has played 23 T20Is for his country and even participated in the IPL, playing 36 games and scoring 886 runs with six half-centuries. However, Gibbs at his prime would have been someone franchises would have spent a fortune on, such was his incredible hitting skills.

With a little over two months to go T20 World Cup, Gibbs, in an interview, named his favourite T20 players, and some of the names he shortlisted were rightly expected. Among the current crop of batsmen, Gibbs picked Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia’s Steve Smith, while skipper Virat Kohli is the lone Indian in his list.

"There are the usual suspects as I would like to say. Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler. There are so many you know. There are some West Indians as well. It all depends, if you like top-order batsmen, power-hitters or finishers, there is a whole lot you can rattle off. But, at this stage, Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith. Obviously, AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket. The names go on and on. You name 6-7 or even 10 players," Gibbs told Cricket Pakistan.

Kohli, Smith and Babar will certainly be three players on whom most eyes when the T20 World Cup starts in October at Oman and the UAE. The reason behind picking these three batsman, Gibbs explained, boils down to their skills, adaptability and the ability to score runs in all conditions.

"These players are good because they can play on all types of surfaces and not just on flat decks that are good for batting. They are very skillful on any surface and that is what makes them really good and separates them from the rest. The hunger that they have and play with, game after game, is what makes them great even in the T20 format. They never really give their wickets away easily. That is what makes them special in a lot of ways," Gibbs said.