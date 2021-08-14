Pant reveals what happened between him, Kohli, Siraj and why India went for DRS twice against Root

In whatever cricket we have seen in the two Tests in England so far, India have had the slight edge in pretty much all three departments. Their seamers have been impeccable while openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been scoring the bulk of the runs. But if there is one aspect that India really need to work on, that is their DRS calls. India captain Virat Kohli, pacer Mohammed Siraj and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were in the spotlight not once but twice on Day 2 when India lost two out of three of their reviews in a space of two overs at Lord’s.

The Indian trio, Kohli and Siraj in particular were criticised by former cricketers and fans for burning two reviews this early into the England innings on Friday.

Pant, while speaking to the host broadcasters, revealed the thought process behind going for the DRS calls.

“We take the DRS thinking that it will hit the stumps but the replays end up different. We can only imagine what might happen and we are taking our chances most of the time. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, that’s just part and parcel of the game,” Pant said.

It started when Siraj rapped England captain Joe Root on the pads in the last ball of the 21st over. To the naked eye, it did appear to go down the leg side and umpire Michael Gough, rightly, shook his head. But Siraj, like he manages to every time, convinced Kohli to go for the review. To be fair to Siraj, Kohli himself looked optimistic about that one. The replays, however, showed the ball would have gone on to miss the stumps, albeit by a whisker.

An over later, Siraj once again found Root's pads and jumped into a huge appeal. The same umpire, same bowler, same batsman and the result was the same. And guess what, despite Pant trying to stop Kohli from signalling for DRS, the India captain went for it. Siraj, in this case, did not have an active role, perhaps because of the blooper in the previous over. Replays showed the ball going down the leg side.

England went to stumps on Day 2 trailing India by 245 runs. Root was batting on 48 and he had Jonny Bairstow for company.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 364 as they lost seven wickets for only 88 runs. James Anderson picked up his 31st five-wicket haul.

In reply, Siraj struck twice to sent back Dom Sibley (11) and Hasib Hameed (0). Mohammed Shami then broke the partnership by trapping Rory Burns for 49.

