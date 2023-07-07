'This will be my last...': Ashwin puts out 'disclaimer for story spinners' after wishing MS Dhoni happy birthday

MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday and wishes have poured in for the legendary former India captain from his former teammates. Many of those were players like Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja who played a number of years of their career playing under his captaincy and they thanked him publicly for the guidance they received early in their careers. Ashwin started his illustrious international career under Dhoni

Ravichandran Ashwin was a little late in the day to tweet out his wish and when he did, he declared that this would be the last time that he would be wishing anyone on their birthday on Twitter. “Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them. The disclaimer was for all gossip mongers and story spinners,” said Ashwin in his post.

The approach that Ashwin hopes to adopt is famously mastered by Dhoni himself. The CSK captain hardly ever posts on social media for the past few years, keeping it down to videos from his home on the rare occassion that he does post and occasionally for announcements. However, Virat Kohli stated that Dhoni was the only person who reached out to him with a text during his lean patch in international cricket. Considered one of the greatest spinners India has ever produced, Ashwin became a household name first with his success with CSK under Dhoni's captaincy and later went on to make his international debut while the wicketkeeper-batter was leading the team in all formats.

Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three white-ball tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) - the T20 World Cup, the World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title in what was his first-ever assignment as captain of the team. He then became just the second Indian after Kapil Dev in 1993 to have led the team to the ODI World Cup title in 2011. He then led India to their first outright win in a Champions Trophy final in 2013. It was technically India's second Champions Trophy title, having shared the crown with Sri Lanka in 2002. Dhoni was also captain when India climbed to the top of the Test rankings for the first time in 2009.

