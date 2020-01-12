Tom Cooper takes stunning catch in BBL: Watch

cricket

In many ways, T20 cricket has redefined the art of fielding and especially, catching on the boundary ropes. Fielders train specifically train to juggle and keep their wits about them when the pressure is amped at the boundary and hence, taking these acrobatic catches has now become a norm rather than an exception.

In the ongoing Big Bash League, fielding has certainly set high standards and in the match between Adelaide Striker and Melbourne Renegades, Tom Cooper took a stunning catch.

He was fielding at deep mid-wicket when Phil Salt smashed a full ball towards him. Cooper took the catch, crossed the boundary skirting and then, threw the ball into play to nonchalantly pluck the ball again when he was back in the field of play. The Dutch international made a tough catch look ridiculously easy and the commentators were all praise for the fielder.

Remember the time when we thought these catches were the most incredible things ever?



Those were the days #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/UYtNn2PI84 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

Adelaide Strikers ended their innings at 173/6. Chasing this target, Melbourne Renegades had a very poor start as opener Marcus Harris was bowled off Travis Head’s fifth delivery of the first over. This was their 9th defeat in as many matches and their nightmare in the tournament continued. Adelaide Strikers move to the third spot with this thumping win in front of their home crowd.

Scores: Adelaide Strikers 6-173 (Wells 58, Short 41, Weatherald 27) defeated Melbourne Renegades 110 (Webster 49, Head 2-26, Siddle 3-14, Rashid 2-19, Head 2-26) by 63 runs.