Tom Moody returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, this time as Director of Cricket

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:27 IST

Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad made a big announcement on Tuesday as they appointed former Australian cricketer and acclaimed coach Tom Moody as their Director of Cricket. This is a quick return to the SRH camp for the Australian who had earlier served as the coach of the franchise for 7 seasons, taking them to the title in 2016 and guiding the team to the final in 2018.

The franchise took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote: “@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising.”

SRH had appointed England’s ICC World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as their head coach after Moody had brought the curtains down on his coaching stint with SRH after the 2019 tournament.

At the time of leaving the role as SRH coach, Moody had tweeted: “It’s been a privilege to work for SunRisers Hyderabad, I have made many friendships and good memories. The success we’ve enjoyed over the 7 yrs is a testament to a hard-working team on and off the field. A special thank you to the players, support staff and all the fans.”

Under Bayliss the team reached the knockouts of IPL earlier this season. Bayliss is a two-time IPL winning coach, having guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2012 and 2014.

This comes as a big addition to the already glittering backroom staff that SRH have ahead of the 2021 IPL.