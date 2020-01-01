Top 5 controversies which rocked cricket in 2019

cricket

This was a year of the World Cup, this was the year of frenetic cricketing action, this was also a year of different controversies. Tempers were frayed, rules were challenged, and emotions ran high. Here in this article, we take a look at 5 massive controversies which rocked the cricketing world in 2019.

Ben Stokes tucked the ball to deep mid-wicket, he rushed across for a single and then hustled back for a double, the throw was in, the ball hit his bat and ricocheted off to the boundary. England got 6 runs, all along the ground and suddenly, they needed 2 runs off the final ball to win the World Cup. They ended up getting 1 run and the World Cup final was tied.

The 2019 World Cup final went down to the super over, England and New Zealand gave it their all. England set 16 runs, New Zealand got exactly 16 runs and well, England were declared winners by the virtue of most sixes and boundaries hit.

This then prompted ICC to change this rule for good.

Just after this win, there was a massive outpour of emotions, and ICC was forced to change this rule.

This is what the rule suggested:

“In group stages, if the Super Over is tied, the match will be tied. In semifinals and finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other.”

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and some hot coffee

The duo were slammed for objectifying women, as they spoke about how they sent flirtatious texts to multiple women on the talk show Koffee with Karan.

They were suspended from the tour of Australia and later in April. Not only this, a hefty fine of 20 lakhs each was imposed on them. They were forced to issue apologies for their comments.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s ‘accidental’ racist slur

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed found himself in hot soup when he passed a racist remark against South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. Following this, he was also handed a four-match suspension by ICC for breaching the Anti-Racism Code for Participants. This happened during the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan in Durban.

Prithvi Shaw suspended

Young prodigy Prithvi Shaw had a superb start to his Test career and was all set to feature for India in Australia last year. However, he twisted his ankle and was ruled out from any action. His problems continued when he was handed an eight months ban for testing positive for a doping violation.

The Mumbai-batsman later admitted that the suspension had “shaken him” and he vowed to come back stronger after this ban.

MS Dhoni loses his cool

A rather unprecedented sequence of events took place in the Indian Premier League when Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni stormed on to the field midway during their thrilling last-ball finish against Rajasthan Royals.

In a rare instance, Dhoni, who was not even meant to be on the field of play, lost his cool and rushed out of the dug-out to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no ball during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royal on Thursday night.